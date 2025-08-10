Dear readers,

There is a lot of news this week. Just over the last 48, hours there’s new Epstein polling, a big story about Trump negotiating with Putin over Ukraine, the FDA’s new vaccine restrictions, and I’m sure many others to note. But from a politics and data point of view, the most significant throughline is still the GOP’s mid-cycle gerrymandering efforts. The political opportunism of the Republicans in Texas — and now elsewhere — shows the party believes districting is a means to a partisan end, rather than the non-partisan bedrock of our democratic process. This attitude threatens our democracy.

So, despite the other news, redistricting carries the head spot for the data roundup this week.

As always, if you have thoughts or other data to send around, my email is contact@gelliottmorris.com.