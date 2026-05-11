Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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KBH's avatar
KBH
3h

Congrats on a great first year of SIN AND on the coming baby!!! Lots for you and your family to celebrate.

As to SIN, I have to say it has FAR exceeded my expectations, so thank you for that. Will continue to encourage friends to subscribe; it's the best deal in town for clear-eyed, data-driven political analysis.

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1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
D Stone's avatar
D Stone
3h

Pleased to be an annual subscriber, Elliott -- keep writing the good write!

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