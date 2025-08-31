Dear readers,

Here’s this week’s data roundup. It’s shorter than usual to keep you in the loop while minding your Labor Day long weekend. I lead the newsletter with commentary on the consequences for democracy of endless tit-for-tat partisan gerrymandering, and cover other new political data released last week.

On deck here at Strength In Numbers: On Tuesday, I'm publishing a long essay about AI “polling” and what this technology means for the future of public opinion research. And on Friday, I’ll have the usual Chart of the Week about… whatever happens this week! I may write an extra piece on Thursday, news and time permitting.

As always, if you have thoughts or other data to send around/a story of yours for me to feature, my email is contact@gelliottmorris.com.