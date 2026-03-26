Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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David Meer's avatar
David Meer
2h

Midterms coming up in 8 months, not 20 (thankfully!) Make sure to attend the No Kings rally near you and bring friends.

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2 replies by G. Elliott Morris and others
Ben's avatar
Ben
4h

When might you write on the Democrats' failure to gain ground on the generic ballot despite all the Trump/GOP negativity you post about daily?

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8 replies by G. Elliott Morris and others
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