Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Laura Belin's avatar
Laura Belin
8h

This confirms my view that IA-02 is in play, along with IA-01 and IA-03 (widely considered to be among the top Democratic pickup opportunities).

IA-02 is an open seat with Ashley Hinson running for Senate. The likely GOP nominee, Joe Mitchell, has no roots in northeast Iowa, having just moved their last September, days before he announced his Congressional bid.

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Jon Saxton's avatar
Jon Saxton
8h

We’re approaching Dr. Strangelove territory . . .

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