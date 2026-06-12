Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
41mEdited

From the Dan Pfeiffer newsletter:

"Based on focus groups, anecdotal data, and common sense, it seems like people are pissed at the party for losing the 2024 election and not doing a better job of standing up to Trump. This is why Democrats are simultaneously telling pollsters that their party sucks and then voting for that same party at every opportunity like their lives depend on it (and they may)."

We risk over-complicating things here.

People are unhappy with our party because WE ARE OUT OF POWER.

Simultaneously, it's a lot harder to "stand up to Trump" when he has the House, the Senate, the Whitehouse, and the Supreme Court to weaponize for the interests of his MAGA cultists and tech billionaires.

The real meaningful polls will begin in January of 2027, when we regain the House and Senate. Then it will be critical for Dems to have priorities that will MAKE LIFE BETTER for their voters ASAP.

Reverse the tariffs. Reverse the Medicaid cuts. Renew the ACA subsidies. Release the rest of the Epstein files. (Trump can't veto that one.) That will get us started.

Then promise to tackle Citizens United, so we can put power back into the hands of the PEOPLE, and out of the greedy hands of the Epstein class.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cat Warren's avatar
Cat Warren
1h

While you’re on paternity leave, it doesn’t show in the quality of your posts! They are often illuminating in ways that are incredibly useful to even thinking about canvassing work we are doing in North Carolina now for NC General Assembly seats in November.

Reply
Share
1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture