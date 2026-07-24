Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
41m

Thanks for generating this data. Numbers I had seen from other sources were incomplete and contradictory as to which party would be more disadvantaged. Nice to have something definitive to refer to.

Reply
Share
LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
43m

It's so important to spread the word explaining WHY this act is really a snipe hunt.

The fact is NON-CITIZEN VOTING IS EXCEEDINGLY RARE.

The mighty Heritage Foundation thought they'd find a smoking gun that would support the idea that "millions" were voting illegally. They came up with a tiny, tiny fraction of illegal votes over 50 years.

"The database includes only 41 cases involving non-citizens registering, voting, or attempting to vote over FIVE DECADES, highlighting the absurdity of President Trump’s claim that millions of non-citizens voted in the 2016 election alone."

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/analysis-heritage-foundations-database-undermines-claims-recent-voter

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture