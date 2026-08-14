Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
just now

The bottom line is that whoever runs for office while we're stuck with the monumentally corrupt and incompetent kakistocracy must DELIVER relief to the beleaguered middle class. Because Fatso will still be in office till 2028, the best Dems can do is to get the ball rolling for lowering prices (remove the tariffs), affordability (renew ACA subsidies, reverse SNAP and Medicaid cuts, and start talking about Medicare for all), and reducing income inequality/budget deficits by removing the FICA cap and raising taxes on corporations and capital gains. If they could come up with a subsidy or tax credit for first-time home buyers, that would also raise chances of a Dem trifecta in 2028.

Meanwhile, Trump will veto all that legislation and billionaires will pour money into "anti-socialism" campaigns, so it will be a rough ride.

But Trump is so nakedly corrupt and out of touch with ordinary Americans' needs, that there is a good chance people will vote for programs that help the middle- and working-class get their heads above water. And once any of these policies become permanent, they will become impossible to dislodge, just like Medicare and Social Security (which were decried as "socialism!!!" back in the day but now are deeply embedded as necessary entitlements).

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John Laver's avatar
John Laver
15m

*According to our survey, older Democrats rate Zohran Mamdani at about 72 on the 0-100 “feeling thermometer” scale.

Young Democrats are at 76 — a difference the poll can’t distinguish from zero.*

Is it possible this survey is reading a different sentiment; MAGA fatigue - a strong disgust of Trump and his blunders, stridency and constant bullshitting and lying? What worries me is we Democrats not only have to win, we also have to govern successfully, to rehabilitate our brand with low propensity non-ideological voters.

I feel very unconvinced our Party, with an undisciplined and strident faction on the Progressive Left can gain the mainstream approval mandate to govern constructively and not be constantly defending some of the lunatic ideological positions DSA candidates have in their baggage.

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