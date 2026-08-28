Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
4h

Thanks for another interesting analysis. I’m always impressed by your creativity and rigor!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joel Rosenfield's avatar
Joel Rosenfield
39m

Great insight, as usual.

Question: Since Verasight captures people's left-right identity on a 7-point scale, and (I imagine) they also capture each participant's party affiliation (GOP/Ind/Dem), can you have them produce the distribution of Independents' identity along that 7-point liberal-to-conservative scale?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture