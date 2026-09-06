Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Doug Brinks's avatar
Doug Brinks
8h

Thank you, Elliott for your hard (and productive) work every day. I know when I read your newsletter that I am getting an honest, well-thought-out and thorough take on the subject of the day. Thanks for your commitment to your readers and the care taken to cut through the bullshit that many pass off as journalism.

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James Ostergard's avatar
James Ostergard
7h

Well said Elliot. Your making the space and commitment have resulted in a trusted and insightful read each and every time.

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