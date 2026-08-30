Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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John Fox's avatar
John Fox
6h

Serious typo: “According to the new poll, only about one in six Trump voters say they’d support him in a redo election”

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3 replies by G. Elliott Morris and others
Carol Knauff's avatar
Carol Knauff
4h

1 out of 6 wouldn't vote for him again; that means 5 would. Honest to God it's baffling.

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