Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
13hEdited

You are truly a gem, Mr. Morris. May all of your thoroughly dissected data and prognostications come true!

We are all on tenterhooks as we hope and pray that the elections result in Democratic control of the House and Senate. It's the minimum thrust we need to turn the ship of state back toward truth and hope and a better future for all.

Of course, we all know that Republicans are doing everything they can to cheat: lying about the economy, stealing seats through gerrymanders, bullying legislators and voters with bogus mail-in ballot "rules", promising $5K bribes.

I think it's tough to be optimistic, even in the face of good polling news, because we all got kicked in the face so hard two years ago.

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Joe Halloran's avatar
Joe Halloran
12hEdited

a. Maybe you said this and I missed it - they may be "disengaged" *because* they disapprove.

b. As you have pointed out, disapproving of Trump does not mean voting for Dems in the midterm.

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