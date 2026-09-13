Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
4h

Fabulous discussion many thanks! Unprecedented analysis! You are simply the very best!!

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
6hEdited

There is a conundrum here: Dems have great candidates this cycle, but you also claim that primaries are not reflecting the voters

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