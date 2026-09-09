Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Mike Johnson's avatar
Mike Johnson
4h

If there were a pro-progressive bias in polling, it should probably show up in polling within primaries more often, but that's not what happened in several races this summer - hell, DSA was freaking out that Claire Valdez was going to lose a week out, and she won by almost 20 points.

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Stephen Clermont's avatar
Stephen Clermont
7h

"There’s no longer a “gold-standard” method."

Thank you 🙌

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