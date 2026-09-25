Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
12hEdited

There are so many things that need "fixing" in our government: Citizens United, stricter rules/laws vs. traditions and guidelines, term limits for the Supreme Court, ETHICS rules for Congress, SCOTUS and the president, etc.

One other BIG fix we need is better civics education. As a retired teacher in an excellent school district, I speculate that those "not sure" about Congress checking the president have never been taught about the built-in checks and balances that our founding fathers deliberately and conscientiously put into our Constitution in order to prevent the very tyranny we are enduring right now. They've never read or studied any of the Federalist Papers, which are commonly cited in major SCOTUS decisions.

Just learning and discussing the preamble is a great exercise in understanding OUR government, and how important it is to participate if we want to keep a functional democracy.

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
11h

Those were excellent questions to ask, and I admire your consistency in looking at the questions that decide an election. I think you were spot on about why Trump won in 2024, and 2026 tracks to 180° pointing back at Trump and the GOP.

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