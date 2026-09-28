Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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John Landua's avatar
John Landua
14h

Great work. I believe you have the basis here for measuring the effectiveness of truth telling and propaganda on public sentiment/opinion. This can be accomplished using databases such as your headline database, and your public opinion polling in time series.

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Allan L’Etoile's avatar
Allan L’Etoile
14h

Thanks for maintaining the archive. In order to Nuremberg these horrible people, we’ll need them.

Never forget. Keep records. Nuremberg them all.

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