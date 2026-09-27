Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
3h

Excellent analysis and reporting as usual! There is no doubt that you are the most in-depth analyst available to the general public. I have been concentrating fundraising particularly for the Senate races inasmuch it is rational to believe he will simply ignore and denigrate the Dem House if he can hold on to even a majority of one in the Senate. What do you see with respect to the marvel in Kansas as well as SC, NE, Fl? Media have ignored the probability that Latino shift will substantially decide these three important races? Thank you!

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rhkennerly's avatar
rhkennerly
3h

Just curious how much Trump owes me now. There was the $2k tariff dividend, the $5k doge dividend, the $500 ACA rebate, & now the $5k election payment. Not to mention the $200 prescription drug card, the direct payment to help purchase health insurance. So far none have materialized. How much would this all add to the national deficit? Anyway, I’m figuring about $20k if he came through with it all for my wife and me.

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