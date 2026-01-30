Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Langum's avatar
Frances Langum
Jan 30

An interesting take. However, in order to vote for Trump in 2016, Trump voters either had to willfully ignore porn star hush money, blatant racism, and a history of failed casinos and unpaid contractors, or just be blind to the news. To vote for Trump in 2024, Trump voters had to EMBRACE the racism and jury findings of sexual assault and insurrection and conviction for fraud. There is no way they "weren't aware" of followers defecating on the floor of the Capitol Building. They voted for white male privilege over the Black lady. They chose this. It's not an accident that BEFORE he was elected, I wrote "Don't You Dare Call It Trumpism," predicting excuse-making for Trump voters months before he was elected. You can't separate the vibe from the policies because Trumpism has been the policy of the Republican base since 1964, at least. https://crooksandliars.com/2016/07/dont-you-dare-call-it-trump-ism

Reply
Share
The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
Jan 30

“Americans voted for Trump, but don’t support his agenda.”

Peak stupidity

Reply
Share
7 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture