I spend most of my time in this publication writing about public opinion — what people think about Trump, the economy, immigration, the parties, why they vote, and so on. That naturally means I rely on a lot of polling data to point the way to the truth. But as you well know, polls are not perfect. So when other data come out that I can use to triangulate public sentiment — to validate (or invalidate) the polls — I try to highlight it in my Sunday newsletter.

This week, new data came out showing that anti-Trump protests are roughly four times as common as they were at the same point in his first term. The backlash isn’t just in the polls, it’s everywhere.

On deck here at Strength In Numbers: The Deep Dive will look at anti-system voters and why Trump’s appeal in 2024 went beyond the traditional left-right axis. There’s great new research out that adds to our understanding of what is essentially a fluke victory due to anti-incumbent bias. Due to the holiday on Monday, the Deep Dive will come out on Wednesday instead of the usual Tuesday,

Let’s dig into the data.

I. Evidence of Trump backlash beyond the polls

Political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who co-directs the Crowd Counting Consortium at Harvard, posted new data this week showing that anti-Trump protests are roughly four times as common as they were at the same point in his first term.

When I reported on the last CCC data back in October, there had been roughly 29,000 political protests or demonstrations held around the country since Trump’s second inauguration — compared to barely 8,000 in the equivalent period in 2017. At least 12.8 million Americans — about 3.7% of the population — had demonstrated against the president since January 2025, according to crowd-sourced estimates. The second “No Kings Day” protests in October alone drew an estimated 5-6 million participants, likely surpassing the 2017 Women’s March as the largest single-day political protest in American history.

The CCC, in their data update, confirms that protest activity is at least 4x as large in Trump’s second term as in his first, and it reports 10.3 million people have protested Trump since his inauguration. However, the group only counts reports from official sources, so it lacks data in about 60% of protests where there is no official source of participation available. If they had data everywhere, the total participation could be well over 15 million.

This all means the backlash against Trump that is being picked up in the polls isn’t a fluke. You don’t get ~10-15 million people to protest the government if you’re just reaching the kind of people who talk to a stranger about politics for half a hour, or call their congressperson every morning. The data on real-world activity suggests anti-Trump sentiment is significantly more potent than it was during his first term, and that this sentiment is mobilizing a strong grassroots movement of pro-democracy activists.

In this week’s podcast, David Nir and I also talked about signs of anti-Trump sentiment. The most striking data point is that low-political-knowledge, low-news-engagement voters — roughly 27% of the electorate — have swung from supporting Trump by 11 points in 2024 to disapproving of him by 13 points. These low-information people largely don’t consume political news directly, so their changing attitudes are a sign that the consequences of Trump’s presidency are a topic of conversation among normal people. We also talked about the ICE Watch activity in Minnesota, where communities in the Twin Cities have organized to monitor and resist federal immigration enforcement in their neighborhoods. This shows up in survey data, too.

Finally, special elections also pick up the same signals as the polls. According to The Downballot’s tracking, Democrats have performed an average of 13 points better than Kamala Harris did in elections for state legislative and congressional districts held in 2025 and 2026.

Put all this together, and you get a picture of an anti-Trump backlash that is broader, deeper, and more durable than the first time around. Multiple independent data sources all confirm the same finding: Americans are not on board with Trumpism, and evidently, they are willing to show that in protests and at the ballot box.

II. What Strength In Numbers published last week

Last Sunday’s roundup covered economic pessimism and the polls showing Americans blame Trump for making things worse.

Tuesday’s Deep Dive looked at what Democrats can actually learn from the meta-narrative about ideology and voting — and why the simple conventional wisdom about moving right is wrong. Not every vote is a referendum on politicians’ issue positions.

On Thursday, I published one of the most underappreciated stories in polling right now —that low-information voters have turned against Trump at 2x the rate of high-knowledge voters. The less you knew about politics, the more you liked Trump in 2024. That’s no longer the case.

Also on Thursday, the latest episode of the Strength In Numbers podcast with David Nir. We talked about how “normie” voters feel about Trump, ICE watch activity in Minnesota, Democratic messaging on the government shutdown, Gallup quitting approval polling, and the SAVE Act.

And Friday’s Chart of the Week argued that Democrats have the leverage in the government shutdown fight over ICE funding — and the polling backs them up.

III. Even more numbers!

IV. Polling update

Trump’s net job approval is -19, with 38.5% approving and 57.3% disapproving — near his second-term floor.

The generic ballot is D+5, a new high, with Democrats at 46.9% and Republicans at 42.3%.

Read the latest polls

