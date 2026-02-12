Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Wells's avatar
Jack Wells
Feb 12

I think the other key feature of low-knowledge voters is that they are prone to magical thinking. They not only lack knowledge of the candidates’ policy positions; they also lack knowledge of how the government and the economy work, and thus they think that a new President can come in, wave a magic wand, and solve all their problems. Trump indulged this belief in the magical powers of the President in his 2024 campaign, making preposterous promises that knowledgeable people knew he could not fulfill. These low knowledge voters will thus usually oppose incumbents, because incumbents will never fulfill their fanciful ideas of what a President can actually achieve.

Reply
Share
Laura Liberman's avatar
Laura Liberman
Feb 12

Another GEM of a post from G.E.M!

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture