Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Abi Gezunt's avatar
Abi Gezunt
1h

I minored in stats. What I remember most was a professor's quote from a favourite author, Mark Twain... “Figures don’t lie, but liars do figure.”

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Lee C's avatar
Lee C
37m

It's bad enough the Enten clip gives the WH a talking point. It's all to easy to conclude that Trump BELIEVES the 100% number is some true measure. Really shameful that Enten is enabling that.

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