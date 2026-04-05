Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank A Wolkenberg's avatar
Frank A Wolkenberg
12h

As you, I think, often point out, the voting public doesn't divide up into just members of the Democratic and Republican parties, with Independents now forming the largest percentage of the electorate. It would be very helpful if 1) they were included, and /or 2) the breakdown included what percentage of the voting public (last election or likely) the various categories include.

Reply
Share
1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
11h

We really need to get a much better handle on what behaviors all the people who believe the Dems are weak/ineffectual would want to see. On one hand, this could be folks who don’t understand how few levers a party that’s completely out of power actually has at the federal level. On the other hand, it could be voters who recognize the existential threat of Trump and the whole Project 2025 crowd. This might a group asking for the Democratic leadership to go well beyond traditional politics and start behaving as a true opposition movement. Parsing some of this out might be very helpful as the Dems select candidates and start to move into the more serious portion of the election cycle.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture