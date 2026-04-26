No post today. It was poll week here at Strength In Numbers, and between the topline release, three follow-ups, a live podcast in D.C. on Thursday, and a piece on party favorability Friday, I am just absolutely cooked. I also had the stomach flu on Tuesday-Wednesday and the lack of sleep is catching up to me.

So I’m taking today off to recharge and work in the garden instead. Here’s a before and after of some recent spring cleaning (we still have some work to do on that third bed in the back). A little late on the carrots, but those are going in now for fun, and following up with sweet potatoes, bush beans, and peppers soon.

In case you’re hungry (hah) for something to read, here’s everything I published last week:

Tuesday: Trump approval falls to 35% as prices rating hits a record -46.

Wednesday: New poll: 55% support impeaching Trump. A majority of Americans — and a surprising share of Republicans and 2024 Trump voters — say the House should vote to impeach the president.

Thursday: Democrats don’t have an extremism problem, they have a leadership problem. Both parties are underwater on favorability, but for different reasons. Republicans are seen as extreme and not allied with the working class. Democrats are seen as weak and rudderless, without a clear leader or value proposition to independent voters. We detail some of their specific concerns.

Thursday (podcast): Voters rate the Democrats poorly. David Nir and I recorded a live episode of the Strength in Numbers podcast at the America Votes Summit in Washington, D.C., working through the party-favorability data and what it means for 2026. If you prefer your polling analysis in audio form, go here!

Friday: Trump’s approval is underwater with all but these 2 groups. An update to our fancy model of Trump’s approval rating at the demographic group and sub-county level.

And over at 50+1: Democrats have nearly closed their enthusiasm gap. My colleagues and I at FiftyPlusOne have a new piece up on how the Republican Party’s favorability advantage in 2025 — one of the biggest structural worries for Democrats heading into this cycle — has largely evaporated.

As always, thanks for reading and supporting Strength In Numbers. I will be back in your inbox on Tuesday!

Got links for next week? Drop them in the comments.

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Elliott