Democrats are a normal polling error away from 54+ Senate seats — or just 50

Watch this video on gelliottmorris.com.

On this week’s Strength In Numbers podcast, G. Elliott Morris and David Nir show what could happen if the polls are underestimating either Democrats or Republicans ahead of the November elections. Given Democrats’ edge in most key Senate races today, we ask: How big would the miss need to be for Republicans to keep their majority? What about in the House? And how would these hypothetical misses compare to historical misses?

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Here are the key timestamps from our podcast this week:

00:00 Three rules for reading the polls

03:05 The “named congressional ballot” and what it says about the House

19:53 Internal polls, candidate quality, and the Senate

25:29 What if the polls are wrong? Senate scenarios

43:48 The House under a big polling miss

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the weekly livestream on Substack. We’ll be back next week!

As a reminder, paid subscribers to Strength In Numbers get to participate in our live Q&A! If you missed our video livestream, you can watch it by clicking play on the web version of this post at gelliottmorris.com.

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