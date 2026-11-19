Watch this video on gelliottmorris.com.

On this week’s Strength In Numbers podcast, Elliott and David take on the conventional wisdom about why Democrats just won their biggest midterm victory since 1974. The easy story is that the election was all about prices. Elliott and David offer a different explanation, which they call the Smorgasbord Theory. We also discuss how an “over-quantification” of political analysis — and lazy readings of polling data in particular — has made it easier for pundits to advance their pet theories of election outcomes.

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Timestamps for major topics

00:00 Intro and Why did Democrats win the midterms?

13:49 The smorgasbord theory in one chart

29:43 How lazy poll reading creates bad takes

34:54 Did the Iran war actually move the polls?

38:00 What moved votes: immigration, prices, corruption

46:36 "It's the economy, stupid" is lazy

. . .

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the weekly livestream on Substack. We’ll be back next week!

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