Ask us anything about the midterms!

Watch this video on gelliottmorris.com.

On this week’s Strength In Numbers podcast, G. Elliott Morris and David Nir take reader questions for their final episode before Election Day. Replay the live conversation for our insights about how to read early vote data, and watch to watch for on election night.

Speaking of, don’t forget! David and I will be live with other members of The Downballot, Strength In Numbers, and FiftyPlusOne teams here on Substack on Nov. 3 at 6:45 PM ET. Join us for an extra-informative and fun live discussion of the election results as they come in.

Just click below to add a reminder to your calendar:

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Timestamps:

For general subjects covered:

00:00 Intro and programming notes

06:59 House forecast and the median seat count

13:04 Money in the Texas Senate race

25:21 Likely voter screens and the Maine poll gap

38:20 Early vote: how much to trust it

By question asked:

16:44 Q: Do poll results expose the limits of big money?

20:21 Q (Kelty): Is Musk's spending going to ads or voter mobilization?

22:58 Q: Does money have a diminishing role in elections?

24:23 Q (Robert): Why do the Marist and Citadel polls show such a large registered vs. likely voter gap?

31:36 Q (Anonymous): What are the top bellwether races, like Mike Lawler's seat?

35:56 Q (live reader): What's the first early drop to watch, like Loudoun County?

38:20 Q (Jane): How much stock should we put in early vote analysis?

46:34 Q (Ed): Are the polls misidentifying likely voters?

52:29 Q (Alex): Does Trump's rally strategy matter if he can't fill a stadium?

54:10 Q (final): What's the most plausible surprise result?

. . .

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the weekly livestream on Substack. We’ll be back next week!

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