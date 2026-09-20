Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Oregon Larry's avatar
Oregon Larry
3m

I'm an old guy who nearly failed statistics 60 years ago, but 35% who can't name the three branches of government sounds about like the percent who will still vote MAGA as the world burns.

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Steve Sawyer's avatar
Steve Sawyer
1hEdited

Elliot - you used several terms in your opening section – in a single paragraph actually – that I’m not entirely clear on the distinctions. Can you clear these up for me and explain what the different operators are and how they differ?

Raters

Statistical modelers

Quantitative forecasters

Forecasters

Handicappers

And if there are others we might see referenced, please include those.

Thanks!

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