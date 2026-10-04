Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Russell Owens's avatar
Russell Owens
17h

An excellent article, empirically based rather than opinion based on 'priors'. Anything can happen in November, as repeated so often - and the post election analysis can consider actual polling bias, should it occur. The real danger is people with agendas using historically out of context polling misses to seek to invalidate results which don't accord with their 'adjusted' predictions.

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Cynthia Erb's avatar
Cynthia Erb
17h

Really glad for this column. I had been thinking that since 2016 it often seems Republicans have a way of changing the stakes in the last month or even days leading up to the election. It’s hard to trust polls but I feel a little better after this.

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